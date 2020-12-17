Cheri Jean Boone Collins, 82, of Dayton passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Cheri was born July 6, 1938 in Hamlin, Texas to parents Daniel Richard Boone and Mildred Elizabeth Mayfield Boone.

Graveside service for Cheri will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Cheri’s grandsons.

Cheri grew up in Dayton and attended Dayton Schools. She was very active while in school and enjoyed playing basketball. She was a member of the Dayton High School 1956 graduating class. Cheri was a charter and longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She taught women’s Sunday school for many years and participated in Vacation Bible School. She was an employee of the Dayton ISD for many years. Through the years she enjoyed working in her yard and tending her plants. Cheri never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cheri was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life her husband, Mervyn Huey Collins, Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mervyn “Sput” Collins, Jr. and wife Lisa, Chad Collins and wife Tracy, Beth Kratovil and husband Dennis and Bekie Macklin and husband Danny; her sister, Helen Boone Dewey; brothers, Daniel R. Boone, Jr. and Jerry Boone; grandchildren, Sarah Ann West and Trent, Dustin Wayne Collins and Michelle, Austin Boone Collins and Shelby, Leah Deann Iler and Stuart, Chad “Scooter” Collins, Jr. and Kacie, Nikki Collins and Megan, Cameron Collins and Faith, Bret Parrish, Ashli Smith and Ron, D.J. Kratovil and Heather, Steele Daniel Macklin, Chance Cade Macklin, Dillon Ty Macklin; great grandchildren, Triniti West, Tegan West, Preston Collins, Kamdyn Collins, Kaeson Collins, Korbin Collins, Ivy Iler, Kaitlyn Collins, Kinsley Collins, Landen Covert, Riley Covert, Abbi Rose Smith, Jace Jonah Smith, Nicholas Smith, Megan Smith, Kreece Kratovil and Scarlett Kratovil; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

