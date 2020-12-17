Juan Rodriguez, age 56 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. He was born December 31, 1963 in Mexico to parents Jose Carmen Rodriguez and Esperanza Herrera who preceded him in death along with his sister, Maria de Jesus Rodriguez.

Juan worked at Bushman Plant Farm for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years: Elvira Rodriguez; children, John Rodriguez and wife Adriana, Michael Rodriguez and Ricky Rodriguez; brother, Nicolas Rodriguez; sisters, Alma Rosa Rodriguez, Carmela Rodriguez, Martha Rodriguez, Guillermina Rodriguez and Araceli Rodriguez; grandchildren, Adelyna Guadalupe Rodriguez and Natalie Flores; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Visitation will follow starting at 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, Texas.

