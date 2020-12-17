Rodney Reed Anderson, 65, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on Friday, June 17, 1955 in Flint, Michigan to Roland Paul Anderson and Velma Virgina (Grace) Anderson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his loving two brothers, Gary Paul Anderson, Michael Thomas Anderson; sister, Sandra Kaye Anderson Ewald; caregiver, Trudy Collins; numerous nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

