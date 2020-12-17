Jackino Manzella, 94, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, August 17, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to John Manzella and Jessie Lee Falcone, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jackino was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Frank and Anthony Manzella. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Rita Manzella; children, Sue Robbinson, Jackino “Jackie” Manzella Jr., Johnny Manzella, Joy Manzella Toliver, Carmella Barron and husband Craig, Jennifer Manzella, Patricia Miers and husband Benny, Kino Manzella and wife Misty, Wallace Warren, William Warren; sister, Maria Manzella; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jackino will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Jackino will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Jackino will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pastor Randy Everett and Joshua Modisette officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Wyatt Burgess, Steve Burgess, Jacob Williams, Jeremy Williams, Joshua Modisette, and Nathaniel Modisette. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Sauerwein, Toni Truman, Kristy Manzella, Paige Manzella, Jackie Oliver, Jessica Williams, Jamie Sauerwein, and Ashley Forester.

