Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2020:
- Berry, Archie C. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Buff, Jeffrey Shane – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Horrell, Phillip Scott – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Driving While License Invalid
- Rodriguez-Velasquez, Bryan – Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Note: The photo of Bryan Rodriguez-Velasquez is not available as of 11:29 a.m., Thursday.