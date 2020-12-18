Edward Lee McIlvain, age 73 of Nederland, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born August 9, 1947 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Lee and Ethel McIlvain who preceded him in death along with his twin sons, Ronnie and Donnie McIlvain; and sister, Barbara Maddox.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Mary Flores; daughters, Shelia Phillips, Samantha Bonilla and husband Alcides, and Flora McIlvain; sister, Thelma Estrada; grandchildren, Michael McIlvain, Justin McIlvain, Alyssia Luna and husband Miguel, Latoya Lucas, Tracy Bonilla, Jayson McIlvain and Andrew McIlvain; great-grandchildren, Michael McIlvain, Amari Luna, Jermani McIlvain, Ramon Traylor, Aliana Luna and Madalyn Trujillo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

