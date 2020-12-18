Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 16, 2020:
- Delgado, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Tampering With a Government Record, Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Jefferson County-Burglary of a Vehicle
- Garcia, Gabriela – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
- Garcia, Mark Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Hodges, Angel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Refusing to Sign Citation
- McKeen, Daniel Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Miles, Eric – Hold for the State of Virginia
- Mitchell, Darrin Christopher – Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia
- Patino, Edwar – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Terrell, Devon Craig – Possession of Marijuana
Note: The mugshot for Eric Miles was not available as of noon, Friday, Dec. 18.