Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 16, 2020:

Delgado, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Tampering With a Government Record, Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Jefferson County-Burglary of a Vehicle

Garcia, Gabriela – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed

Garcia, Mark Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Hodges, Angel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Refusing to Sign Citation

McKeen, Daniel Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Miles, Eric – Hold for the State of Virginia

Mitchell, Darrin Christopher – Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia

Patino, Edwar – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Terrell, Devon Craig – Possession of Marijuana

Note: The mugshot for Eric Miles was not available as of noon, Friday, Dec. 18.

