Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 16, 2020:

  • Delgado, Jose – Hold for Harris County-Tampering With a Government Record, Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Jefferson County-Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Garcia, Gabriela – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
  • Garcia, Mark Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Hodges, Angel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and Refusing to Sign Citation
  • McKeen, Daniel Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Miles, Eric – Hold for the State of Virginia
  • Mitchell, Darrin Christopher – Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia
  • Patino, Edwar – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Terrell, Devon Craig – Possession of Marijuana

Note: The mugshot for Eric Miles was not available as of noon, Friday, Dec. 18.

