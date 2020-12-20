Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2020:

  • Amyx, Aaron Wayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Wrong Registration and Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Branson, Delinda Kay – Credit Card Abuse and Theft of Service
  • Fisher, Patrick R. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Harris, Charyle Kathleen – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Theft of Service
  • Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lomas, Richard Wayne – Open Container in Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Mouton, Wade II – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
  • Robinson, Alexandra Ariel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Motor Vehicle
  • Stotts, Matthew Marquez-Demonze – Aggravated Assault
  • Vail, Garrett Alan – Reckless Driving

Note: Mugshots for Aaron Amyx, Delinda Kay Branson and Charyle Kathleen Harris are not available as of noon, Sunday, Dec. 20.

