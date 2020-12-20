Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2020:

Amyx, Aaron Wayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Displaying Wrong Registration and Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Branson, Delinda Kay – Credit Card Abuse and Theft of Service

Fisher, Patrick R. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Harris, Charyle Kathleen – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Theft of Service

Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lomas, Richard Wayne – Open Container in Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear

Mouton, Wade II – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction

Robinson, Alexandra Ariel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Motor Vehicle

Stotts, Matthew Marquez-Demonze – Aggravated Assault

Vail, Garrett Alan – Reckless Driving

Note: Mugshots for Aaron Amyx, Delinda Kay Branson and Charyle Kathleen Harris are not available as of noon, Sunday, Dec. 20.

Fisher, Patrick R.

Havener, Harry Dean III

Lomas, Richard Wayne

Mouton, Wade II

Robinson, Alexandra Ariel

Stotts, Matthew Marquez-Demonze

Vail, Garrett Alan

