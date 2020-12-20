Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 17, 2020:
- Crochet, James Clifford – Theft of Property
- Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Hale, Vince Lee – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Driving While License Suspended, Displaying Expired License Plates, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Lawrence, Kyle Raymond – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Assault
- Silva, Saul Alejandro – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility