Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 17, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 17, 2020:

  • Crochet, James Clifford – Theft of Property
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Hale, Vince Lee – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Driving While License Suspended, Displaying Expired License Plates, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Lawrence, Kyle Raymond – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Assault
  • Silva, Saul Alejandro – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Crochet, James Clifford
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.
  • Hale, Vince Lee
  • Lawrence, Kyle Raymond
  • Shoultz, Ronald Leroy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.