Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 17, 2020:

Crochet, James Clifford – Theft of Property

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Hale, Vince Lee – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Driving While License Suspended, Displaying Expired License Plates, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Lawrence, Kyle Raymond – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Assault

Silva, Saul Alejandro – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Crochet, James Clifford

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.

Hale, Vince Lee

Lawrence, Kyle Raymond

Shoultz, Ronald Leroy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

