James Milton Anderson, 78, beloved Father and Husband, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17,2020, in Beaumont Texas with his family by his side. He entered this world on April 9, 1942 in Hull, to Parker Eugene Anderson and Roberta Juanita Finklea.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth ” Andy” Anderson. Sister in law, Gwen Anderson and daughter, Mendi Lea Anderson



Those left to cherish his memory are; his wife of 53 years Linda Anderson of Hull. Daughters, Carrie Anderson Hickman and husband ” Deac” of Batson, Mandi Lynn Anderson of Hull, and Holly Hart and husband Bubba of Hull. Brothers, Elvis Ferguson and wife Sharon of Mt. Belvieu, Joe ” Bull” Willis and wife Martha of Batson. Sister, Sharon Parson and husband Henry of Zavalla.



Grandchildren, BJ, Kristina, Philip, Chato, Chance, Mia, Jonathan, Carrie Jo’ Lynn. Great grandchildren, Taylin, Addison, Greyson, Emerson and also numerous nieces and nephews and a host of caring and loving friends who will truly miss him.



A service of remembrance will be held on Monday December, 21, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at LifePoint Daisetta, with Reverend Lonnie Jordan and Reverend Aaron DeLaughter officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson.



There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Monday December 21, 2020, at the church from 12:00 P..M until time of service



Honoring James Anderson as pallbearers will be Dwayne Hunt, Tyler Mobley, Jeff Frautschi, Philip Miller, B.J. Meche, Kasey Shipman. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Milton Anderson please visit our Tribute Store.

