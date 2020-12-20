Oma Odessa Caswell, age 83 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born September 16, 1937 in Fostoria, Texas to parents Melvin Allen and Beulah Buckalew Whitmire along with her husband, S.V. Caswell; daughter, Darlene Womack and numerous other loved ones.

Survivors include her children, Ricky and Becky Plummer, Kenneth and Carolyn Caswell, Larry and Connie Plummer, Steven and Rhonda Caswell, Lester and Debbie Plummer, Chad and Rhonda Caswell, Georgia and Ronnie Yancey, and Sandy and David Steele; brothers, DD and Carrie Nell Whitmire, Marian (Bean) Whitmire, Ray and Mary Whitmire, and Arthur Whitmire; sister, Hazel Whitmire Howardton; 25 grandchildren; and numerous loving great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

