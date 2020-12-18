Candle-lighting ceremony planned to honor two Cleveland teens killed in crash

Community residents, friends and supporters of the Kumar Family of Cleveland are invited to a candle-lighting ceremony from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the Comfort Inn and Suites, 1004 US 59 South, Cleveland.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, David and Jenny Kumar tragically lost their only children – sons Ravi and Neal – in a car accident as they were traveling home from their hotel business to their home in Kingwood.

As they stopped in a southbound lane of travel on US 59 due to a car fire ahead of them on the road, the Kumar family’s Toyota Camry was hit from behind by a commercial van, causing massive damage to the Camry’s back seat where Ravi, 14, and Neal, 19, were passengers. Ravi was killed instantly while Neal died at a hospital a short time later.

The candle-lighting ceremony is being organized by Wanda Campbell with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Campbell is asking the community to show support for the family and honor for the memory of two promising young lives that ended too soon.

A limited supply of candles will be available, so people are encouraged to bring their own. The candles will be left inside the breakfast room of the Comfort Inn and Suites, which the Kumar family owns.

For more questions, call Campbell at 281-592-8786.

