Tammie Darling Lewis Currie, 58, of Houston went home to the Lord December 17, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. She was born January 18, 1962 in Houston, Texas to parents Benard Lewis and Josephine Yarbrough Lewis.

Tammie truly was a one-of-a-kind original, with a heart of Gold, the spirit of a Lion, and a mouth to match! She grew up in Magnolia Gardens in Sheldon, TX. Her favorite thing to do was be a loving/proud mom to her daughters and grandchild, caring for her friends, and anyone in need. She was very witty and enjoyed sarcasm a lot. She also enjoyed making unique arts and crafts such as jewelry, fairy gardens and wind chimes.

Tammie was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother, Josephine Yarbrough Lewis Spates; father Benard Lewis; brothers, Mike and Roger Lewis; sister, Donna Lewis; sister-in-law Charlotte Lewis, as well as many beloved friends along the way. She is survived by her daughters, Christie Currie Albers and husband Aaron Albers and Melisha Thurman; grand-daughter, Summer Albers; niece/daughter, Michelle Martin Root and her husband Tim and children Hannah, Shanna, and Justin Root; ex-husband, Raymond Currie; brothers, Jimbo Howard, David Lewis and Troy Lewis, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, TX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

