Jerry Wayne Campbell, 69, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Webster, Texas. He was born on January 15, 1951, in Springfield, Missouri to the late Charles Gene Campbell and Irene Bewley Campbell Farrar.

He proudly served his country for many years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Jerry worked for many years in the petrochemical industry as a piping designer. He loved his job and traveled all over the world for work. After Jerry married the love of his life, Robin, together they had a son, James and he then decided to limit his traveling to mostly the U.S. and Canada, so that he could remain closer to home.

Jerry was a dedicated and loyal husband, father, brother, and friend to many. He was also loving, kind, and generous to a fault. If you were his friend, Jerry would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He enjoyed hanging out with his buddies, drinking Budweiser, telling stories, and being the life of the party. Jerry pursued other interests, such as fishing and gardening. In his younger years, he was a fine artist. But his favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of 26 years, Robin D. McDougald Campbell of Houston; his son James Wayne Campbell of Houston; his siblings Billy Campbell and Beverly Campbell; his cousin and best friends Larry Steele and Bruce Meritt; his brother-in-law JW McDougald; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Jerry’s wish to be cremated and a gathering will be held at his home around his birthday in January.

