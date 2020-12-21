Charles “Butch” Lee Trahan, 58, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born on Saturday, April 28, 1962 in Orange, Texas. Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Trahan. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Sylvia Trahan; children, Josh Trahan and wife Ashley, Anna Gray and husband Stephen, Melanie Rulong, Ricky Rulong; parents, Robert and Claudine Trahan; brother, Michael Ray Trahan and wife Kelly;grandchildren, Collin Trahan, Railynn Trahan, Jackson Gray; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Butch will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 22, 2020 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Butch will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Jonathan Ewing, Jake Stalsby, Brandon Childress, Chad Bowling, Ricky Rulong, Logan Resendez. Honorary pallbearer will be Collin Trahan.

