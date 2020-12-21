Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 19, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 19, 2020:

Adams, Rebecca Goines – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Anderson, Johnny Dewayne Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Casanova, Lorenzo – Theft of Service

Dubiel, Teresa Emigh – Disorderly Conduct

Maness, Timothy Allen – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Registration Expired and Invalid Driver’s License

Walker, Anthony Ray – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Whitson, John Ray – Driving With an Invalid License, Reckless Driving and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed

Wilson, Cedrick Lamar – Criminal Trespass

Zbranek, Thomas Edward – Criminal Trespass

