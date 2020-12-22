Liberty Municipal Library’s memorials and honorariums for December 2020

The following books were donated to Liberty Municipal Library in memory of the persons listed:

In memory of Elton Ambrose – “Make a Biosphere & Mini Garden” donated by The White House-Tom, Becki and Kyle White

In memory of Kenny Berry – “Make an Amusement Park” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Otis Cohn Jr. – “Make a Castle” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Geraline Daniel – “This is Your Time” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Kenneth Flounoy – “Easy Peasy” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of R.C. “Buddy” Gatlin – “Into the Forest” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Tommy Haberle – “I am the Wind” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of John Hebert – “America’s Marine Sanctuaries” and “A User’s Guide to Democracy” donated by Ann Barry

In memory of John Hebert – “Make a Transportation Hub” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Cameron Hightower – “Make a Theatre and Movie Set” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Marta Kerr – “Grandma’s Garden” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Margie Laurence – “Pretty Tricky” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Laura Melasky – “The World Series” donated by The White House-Tom, Becki and Kyle White

In memory of Bill Pickens – “It’s a Numbers Game!” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Pauline Tims – “Welcome to Ballet School” donated by Carl and Laura Pickett

In memory of Barbara Wiggins – “Costume and Fashion” and “The Fabric of Civilization” donate by Ed and Sandy Pickett

