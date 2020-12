The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 20, 2020:

Ibarra, Michael Decruz – Public Intoxication

Ozio, Keely Rae – Criminal Trespass

Solis, Israel – Violation of Conditions of Bond

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication

Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted mugshots for Israel Solis and Gary Trahan as of noon, Dec. 22.

