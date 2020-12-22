Larry Melvin Whitmire, 66, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born on Sunday, September 5, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Leo Marvin Whitmire and Laura June Piazza. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Laura June Piazza, step-father, Joe Piazza, brother-in-law, Roy Lee, nieces, Christina Gale Whitmire, Jill Wisdom, nephew, Tony Ray Whitmire. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years Darlene Whitmire; brother, Leo Marvin Whitmire, Jr. and wife Denise;sisters, Lisa Chaney Whitmire, Alyssa Singleton;nieces and nephews, Noel Bennett and husband John, Michael Wisdom and wife Miley, Brandon Wisdom, Crystal Keeler, Nathan Singleton and wife Briana, Kyle Singleton Lee, Savana Singleton Lee, Lindsey Whitmire, Charstal Manwell, Michael Wisdom, Jr. Dana Wisdom ; great-nephew, John Bennett, II; great-nieces, Stormi Bennett, Sky Wisdom; along with numerous other great nieces and nephews as well as loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Larry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services for Larry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 pm. Bro. Tommy Ham officiating.

