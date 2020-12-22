Robert Louis Paolillo Jr. of New Caney, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was 44. Rob was born on July 29, 1976 in Jamaica Queens New York to Robert Louis Paolillo and Frances (Dottie) Walsh Paolillo. He married the love of his life, Jennifer Hunka Paolillo on October 6, 2001.

Rob graduated from Montgomery High School and attended Rutger’s University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business. He held a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. He was employed by Repsol, a global energy company as a Senior Trading Analyst.

Rob was known for his strong faith, quick wit and love of baseball, especially the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. Rob supported his children by participating in all of their varied activities with his time and talents. His greatest joy was his family and their ‘quick mini’ adventures they took together.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Jennifer and his four children; daughters Clara, Reese, Brynn and son, John Robert Paolillo of New Caney. Rob is survived by parents Bob and Dottie Paolillo of Delaware; brother, Michael Paolillo of New Jersey; his in-laws, John and Tawn Hunka of Huffman, Texas; brother in law, Seth Hunka and his wife Connie of Atascocita, Texas, along with many family members and treasured friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at Highpoint Fellowship in Splendora, Texas on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Louis Paolillo Jr., please visit our floral store.

