Warren Craig Stengler, 68, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 17, 1952, in Anahuac, to the late Carl and Helen Ruth Jeoffroy Stengler. Craig graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1970.

Craig worked in inventory control for more than twenty years with Chambers County before his retirement. He was a member of Hankamer Community Fellowship, where he served for many years as an Elder and sang with their praise team.

Craig was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and someone who never met a stranger. He loved to talk to anyone who would listen, eating out, and being amongst others. Craig also enjoyed being outdoors, mowing, or just being active and productive. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. Craig was an avid music enthusiast listening to everything from the oldies to classic country and so much more. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Karen McMillan. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of forty-five years, Mary Beth Pryor Stengler of Anahuac; his children Waylon Stengler and wife Cara of Round Rock and Scharla Stengler of San Marcos; his grandchildren Wyatt and Carina Stengler; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hankamer Community Fellowship, 2858 FM-1663 Hankamer, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the church, with Pastor Hubert Breaux, Jr., officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in the Barrow Cemetery in Hankamer.

To send flowers to Warren’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

