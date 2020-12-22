Curtis Leon Orn, 79, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1941, in Round Rock, Texas to Carl Elmer “Kid” Orn and Rosa Belle Burke Orn. He was the fourth child born in a family of ten children.

Curtis was the Public Works Director for the City of Anahuac and retired in 2004. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Curtis enjoyed working in his yard and being out in his pasture tending to his cows. He enjoyed playing a variety of dominos, poker, and fishing. Curtis will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Darren Lee Orn; parents, Carl and Rosa Orn; sister, Rosie Reese; and brothers, Stanley Orn and Norman Orn.

Curtis is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Jo Ann Orn; son, Curtis Orn Jr., and wife Tracy; step-daughter, Shannon Peak and wife Julie; step-daughter, Casie Drachenberg and husband Shane; grandchildren, Sheena Orn, Haley Orn, Lindsay Hardy, and Laurel Hardy; great-grandchildren, Amya Orn, Maddie Medders, Brayden Medders, Parker Medders, Carter Medders, and Emily Verhey; sisters, Shirley Rivera and husband Bert, Mary Meuller and husband Willy, and Pauline Martin; brothers, John Orn and wife Sandy, Charlie Orn and wife Donna, and Dan Orn and wife Sheryl; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service will begin at 10:00am on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Anahuac Cemetery with interment to follow.

