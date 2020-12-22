Alex Daniel Sanchez, 18, of Anahuac, Texas, gained his angel wings on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born on November 1, 2002, in Galveston, Texas to Aurora Mora Encisco. Alex was currently a senior at Anahuac High School. He was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and an amazing son. Alex was your typical teenage boy that loved all sports and videogames. He was true outdoorsman who loved deer and dove hunting, but especially fishing. Alex was a caring young man that was special to many and will be very missed.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Imelda Mora.

Alex is survived by his mother, Aurora Mora Encisco; sisters, Brenda Sanchez and Kaylee Sanchez; aunt Juventina Vargas; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:30pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. D. Stephen McCrate as the Celebrant. A Rosary will be recited at the church at 12:30pm on Wednesday before the Mass. Interment will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

