Josephine “Josie” Lynn Fitzhenry, 61, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 10, 1959, in Eccles, West Virginia to the late Sam and Lillian Barker Cangemi. Josie graduated from Beckley High School, class of 1977, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Charleston and specialized in early childhood development.

Josie worked as a teacher for many years at Cobb Elementary School in the Channelview ISD before her retirement. Not only was she a devoted teacher but she was also a loving and devoted mother to her three children, Ryan, William, and Caitlin whom she adored.

Josie pursued many interests, some of which included reading and swimming. She was a strong and excellent swimmer. Josie also was dedicated to her faith and love of the Lord. She always found solace in reading her bible. Josie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Josie was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Samuel “Ryan” Fitzhenry of Baytown, William Rainer Fitzhenry of Brookshire and Caitlin Victoria Fitzhenry of Baytown; her grandson Kylar David Smith Fitzhenry; her siblings Danny Cangemi of West Virginia, Rose Marie Cangemi Blaylock of West Virginia, Jimmy Cangemi of West Virginia and Regina Huddle; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Carroll Gigout, Lee Gigout, Brandon Gigout, Jordon Gigout, Mike Hudman, and Cameron Burch.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

