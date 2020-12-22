Gerald Francis Schauer, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born August 31, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to parents George and Leona Schauer who preceded him in death along with his wife, Linda Schauer.

Survivors include his sons, Gerald Schauer, Jr. and wife Sharlotte, Brian Schauer and wife Stacy; daughter, Lisa Teal; brothers, George Schauer and Danny Schauer; sisters, Gloria Grant and Phyllis Tyler; grandchildren, Raichelle, Jakob, Donovan, Chyenne, Chance, Keith, Brad and Erika, Matt and Megan, Chris, and Amanda; along with nine great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

