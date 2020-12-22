Calvin Boyd Jackson, 93, of Houston passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in The Woodlands. He was born April19, 1927 in Votaw, Texas to parents Jessie Archie “Jack” Jackson and Daramas Murphy Jackson.

Mr. Jackson had been a resident of Houston since 1946 and proudly served his country from 1945 – 1946 in the United States Marine Corp. He was employed by Hughes Tool for over 41 years. Curly was a member of North East Freeway Baptist Church in Crosby and a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 1208 in Houston. He served his Lord as he pastored for 18 years. Curly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lenora J. Salisbury Jackson; brothers, Lloyd Larkin Jackson, Archie Doyle Jackson, Horris William “Bill” Jackson and Larence Donald Jackson, Sr.; sisters, Evon Roberts and Ivene Warren. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah D. Wheeler and husband Johnny Wayne of Houston; his brothers, Claud Abraham Jackson of Holly Grove, Texas and Hewy Elbert Jackson, Sr. of Huntsville, Texas; his sister, Mary-Jane Price of Providence, Texas; his grandchildren, Adam Joseph Wheeler and wife Mandy, Caleb Andrew Wheeler and wife Courtney, Daniel Phillip Wheeler and wife Nicole; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wheeler, Seth Wheeler, Gideon Wheeler, Emma Wheeler and Afton Wheeler; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Jackson will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Dyersdale Baptist Church in Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery in Segno, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Dyersdale Baptist Church.

