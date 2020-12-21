Velma “Maxine” (Mackey) Pyle, 85, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on Friday, February 8, 1935 in Bon Viren, Arkansas to Sherrell Edward Mackey and Vivian Otie (Lemley) Mackey, both of whom have preceded her in death. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Pyle, brother, Marvin Mackey, David Eugene Mackey; sister, Chlora Vee Cook daughter-in-law, Carmen Pyle. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Debra Ann (Pyle) Bowersox and husband Ray (Donnie) Bowersox, Darrell Glenn Pyle, Garry Lynn Pyle Sr., Theresa A. (Pyle) Justice and husband Tad Justice, Kenneth Wayne Pyle and wife Donna; brother, Edward Mackey and wife Linda;sisters, Virgie Smith, Melva Strahan; grandchildren, Jennifer Skinner, Donald Bowersox, Rhonda Junick, Tina Shrum, Darrell Pyle, Jr., Cynthia Pyle, Garry Pyle, Jr., Christopher Bowersox, Chasila Bowersox, Dustin Justice, Brad Pyle, Brittany Pyle; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Maxine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 27, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services for Maxine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Velma will immediately follow at Rosewood Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

