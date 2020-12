The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Tarkington, according to LCSO Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the agency.

DeFoor told Bluebonnet News that the subject is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim reportedly shot himself rather than accept a warrant from a private investigator. The warrant was for Driving While Intoxicated, DeFoor said.

Check back later for more details.

