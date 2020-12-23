Christmas Express rolls through Cleveland

The City of Cleveland hosted a drive-thru Christmas Express at the Cleveland Civic Center Tuesday with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Bill and Pat Baker – as the spotlight attendees of this year’s inaugural event. They were also joined by staff of Cleveland Civic Center, Cleveland Fire Department and Cleveland Police Department.

Cars wrapped around the Civic Center with children anxiously awaiting for their moment to get a goody bag from Santa and Mrs. Claus. You could hear the children’s excitement when rounding the corner of the building.

Cleveland Civic Center Staff got a chance to sit in Santa’s Sleigh during Christmas Express on Tuesday.

One would say, “There’s Santa!” and another would yell, “Merry Christmas!” By the end of the day, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Civic Center staff, handed out more than 1,000 goody bags to children in the community.

Ashleigh Broussard-Carter, Cleveland Civic Center Tourism and Marketing director, hopes to add the Christmas drive-thru event into the holiday lineup with next year’s lighted Christmas parade and Hometown Christmas.

“Now that we know this is a popular event, we will be able to make it bigger and better for next Christmas,” Broussard-Carter said.

To see a calendar of events hosted by the City of Cleveland, go online to http://www.clevelandtexas.com. You can also follow the City and the Civic Center on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/cityofclevelandtx, or Twitter, www.twitter.com/CityClevelandTx

The City of Cleveland would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

