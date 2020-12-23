Betty Jean Allbright, age 73 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born June 10, 1947 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Estelle and William Thomas who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, B.L. Allbright, Jr.; sons, David Paul Allbright, Darrell Wayne Allbright and wife Kelley; sister, Elizabeth (Libby) Warren; brother, William Earl Thomas; grandchildren, Garrett Allbright and wife Julia, Brad Cook and wife Amanda, and Tristan Allbright; great-grandchildren, Diesel Cook, Gannon Cook, Molly Aaron, Jeremiah Saucedo, Porter Allbright and Carson Allbright; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

