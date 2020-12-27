Billy Leon Spruell, age 70 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born January 17, 1950 in Houston, Texas to parents Leon Spruell and Betty Lewis Spruell. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Claudia Lewis; father, Leon Spruell; and son, Billy Spruell, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Carlene Spruell; mother, Betty Spruell; daughter, Janette Mathis and husband Kevin Mathis; brother, Charles Spruell and wife Vangie Spruell; grandchildren, Megan Garcia and husband John Carlo Garcia, Taylor Mathis, Chase Mathis, Jordan Mathis and Maddie Liles, and Greyson Mathis; great-grandchild, Maverick Mathis; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland. Interment will follow at Old Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 816 N. Blair, Cleveland, Texas 77328

