Reginald Wayne “Tootie” Thornton, 67, of Kenefick passed away on December 24, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Tootie was born January 8, 1953 in Dayton, Texas, to parents Lloyd Thornton and Annie Frances Jordan Thornton.

He was a lifelong resident of Kenefick and attended Dayton schools where he was a member of the 1972 graduating class. He worked for Brown and Root for 15 years and Croft Construction for 20 years. He enjoyed working with wood and creating things. Tootie loved to go down to the river and fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors especially planting his garden every year and mowing the property.

Tootie was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd “Skeet” and Frances Thornton, his brothers, Ronald Lloyd Thornton and Perry Edward Thornton. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Thornton of Kenefick; his children, Travis Thornton and wife Mandy, Luke Thornton and wife Connie, and Chris Edwards; his grandchildren, Teslynn, Kaylen, Collin, Landon, Greyson, Lexi, Skylee, Hance, Brooklyn, Taylor, Tyler and Ryan; sisters, Peggy Ilene Dobbs and Regina K. Thornton; sister-in-law, Becky Thornton; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services for Tootie will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Travis Thornton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil. Interment will be at French Cemetery.

