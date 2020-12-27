J.W. Dockery, 97, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on April 26, 1923, in Gause, Texas, to the late Joseph M. and Annie Bell Cranford Dockery.

J.W. proudly served his country during WWII, as a Corporal in the United States Army. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and received decorations such as the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, and Bronze Arrowhead. After the military, J.W. started working as a pumper with Charter Oil, now known as Valero. He worked for them for more than forty years, before his retirement.

J.W. and his family moved to the Dayton area in 1976 after residing in Highlands since 1961. He and his late wife Mae were members of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cleveland for many years. J.W. was an avid farmer and rancher at heart, and it was truly his passion.

J.W. was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Mae Windham Dockery; and his siblings Rufus Lee Dockery, Donald Ray Dockery, James A. Dockery, Alfred Floyd Dockery, Mary Lois Hyder, and Alpha Joyce Traylor. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons Rodney Dockery and wife Helen of Dayton and Joe Williams and wife Johnnie Mae of Highlands; his grandchildren Carolyn Mae Dockery, Brendy Williams, and Brian Williams; his great-grandchildren Madisen, Blayne, Easton, Brylan, Cross and Lucyana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in J.W.’s honor to the Texas FFA Association, 614 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78701.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 11am, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Palms Memorial Park on SH 146 in Dayton, with Chaplain Scott Griffin, officiating.

