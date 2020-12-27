Armond E. McManus, 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on July 11, 1938, to the late Floyd Pinkney McManus and Emma Jane Gandy McManus, in Wright City, Texas. Armond graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston, Texas. He was a member of Ferrington Baptist Church where he was a pastor there. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army.

Armond was a man who pursued many interests, some of which included his love for watching football and working on vehicles. He also enjoyed tinkering around the house in his spare time. Armond also found joy through arguing with his wife Cathy. He was also a happy go lucky person who was outgoing and very helpful.

Armond was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Marshall McManus, John William Pinkney, Wanda Boles, Nora Jane Boles, and his granddaughter Krystins McManus. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 52 years Cathy McManus of Dayton, Texas, his son John D. McManus and wife Elizabeth of Dayton; his grandchildren Kaylie McManus of Dayton, Texas and Joshua McManus of Dayton, Texas; and his great-granddaughter on the way, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 5 pm until 6 pm in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 North Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. Interment will be held at a later date in the Houston National Cemetery.

To send flowers to Armond’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

