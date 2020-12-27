Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 25, 2020:
- Ballard, Joseph Robert – Disorderly Conduct
- Dennison, Dirk Deon – Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Montgomery, Marquis Travell – Public Intoxication
- Moore, Antonio Ramon – Disorderly Conduct
- Redmon, Terri Christene – Public Intoxication
- Turner, Jacob Ryan – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance