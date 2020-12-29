Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 27, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2020:

Adams, Kaeden – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Best, Jeffrey Brian Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Childress County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County

Castillo, Erick – Deadly Conduct

Davis, Winston Dale – Amended Order

Johnson, Douglas Wayne – Violate Promise to Appear, Open Alcohol Container and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

McClendon, Bryant Wayne – Public Intoxication

Messer, Chelsea Meagan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Open Alcohol Container

Nieto, Paulino Jr. – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed limit

Rios, Carlos Manuel – Public Intoxication

