Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 27, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2020:

  • Adams, Kaeden – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Best, Jeffrey Brian Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Childress County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County
  • Castillo, Erick – Deadly Conduct
  • Davis, Winston Dale – Amended Order
  • Johnson, Douglas Wayne – Violate Promise to Appear, Open Alcohol Container and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • McClendon, Bryant Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Messer, Chelsea Meagan – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Open Alcohol Container
  • Nieto, Paulino Jr. – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed limit
  • Rios, Carlos Manuel – Public Intoxication
