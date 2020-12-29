James R Nickamp, 57, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born on Saturday, April 20, 1963 in Houston, Texas. James was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Louis Nickamp and Betty Lou (Joslin) Nickamp, sister, Sandra Morrow. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Tammy Nickamp; children, James Randall Nickamp, Jr “Randy” and wife Tessa, Aranda Lynn Baylis and husband Scott, Savannah Marie Nickcamp, David Grant; brothers, Louis Nickamp, Larrry Nickamp and wife Gloria, Ronnie Nickamp and wife Juanita; sisters, Joan Smith, Brenda Ray and husband David, Sharon Sturm and husband Mike, Karen Rucker and Husband J.R., Lisa Nickamp; grandchildren, Crystal, Layla, and Alexander Nickamp, Aubrey Bayliss and Camryn Grant; along with numerous nieces, nephews other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

