Odessa Moore, 80, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, She was born on Saturday, February 3, 1940 in Rayburn, Texas. Odessa was preceded in death by her parents, John Burkes and Henrietta Edwards-Burkes, brothers, Roy Lee and Johnny Burkes. Left to cherish her memory is her loving, caregiver, Burlie Millborn; great nephews and niece, Michael, Andy, Omor, Aaron and Caraya; brother, Gerald Wayne Burkes; sister, Jocelyn Burkes; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

