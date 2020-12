Lillie Messer, 75, of Silsbee, Our beloved Mother passed away on Tuesday December 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. A native of Liberty, she had lived in Silsbee and was a Healthcare Provider.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Messer, and two daughters, Loretta Annette Pilgreen and Lillie Lorraine Pilgreen.



She is survived by her sons, Travis Lee Pilgreen of Hull, Olan Douglas Pilgreen of Hardin, Albert Burton Pilgreen of Hardin, Leonard Ray Pilgreen of Silsbee, Jesse D. Pilgreen of Hardin, Daniel Lynn Pilgreen of Hardin. Daughters, Amanda Faye Messer and Angela Ruth Slaughter.



Services to be announced. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lillie Faye Messer, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook