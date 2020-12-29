Michael Henry Smith, age 61 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born October 29, 1959 in Houston, Texas to parents Virgil Henry Smith and Eddie Jean Stockstill Smith who preceded him in death.

Michael lived in Cleveland for most of his life, having previously lived in Timpson and Houston. He was employed by Brown and Root. Michael loved motorcycles, loud music and enjoyed having a good time. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Jake Smith, Randy Reid Smith, Virgil Travis Smith; brother, Thomas Reid Smith and wife Lisa; sister, Pamela Jean Harbin; grandchildren, Jenna Jean Smith, Cole Henry Smith, and Jordan Marcus Scott; mother of his children, caretaker, and life partner, Sarah Smith; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends; and his animal companion, Suzie Q.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p .m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

