Kidnapping investigation underway in Bella Vista community north of Plum Grove

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bella Vista subdivision north of Plum Grove.

The victim – 32-year-old Erika Rios Valdez – reportedly was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint outside her home on CR 3404 and has not been seen since then.

“Erika was unhooking a food service trailer at her house when a man named Abel Fajardo, 38, came up with a gun and forced her into his truck. Her brother tried to stop him from abducting Erika by chasing after them in his car but he was unable to stop the suspect from fleeing the area,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Fajardo was driving a 2005 GMC white dually diesel pickup with an Illinois license plate. On the back window of the pickup is the word “Duramax.”

A license plate for the suspect’s vehicle or photos of the suspect at this time, according to DeFoor.

When asked if Valdez knew the suspect, DeFoor said Valdez was an acquaintance of the victim. A motive for the kidnapping is still unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-336-4500. The lead investigator is Shandolynn Rhame.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

