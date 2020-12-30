Kaylee Brynn Welch was born August 17, 2006 in Houston, Texas and passed away December 28, 2020 in Waller, Texas at the age of 14. Kaylee loved life and brought a smile to everybody’s face. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Kaylee had 4 dogs, 1 cat, cattle, and loved all animals that God created. Kaylee was in the 8th grade at Lynn Lucas Intermediate School in Willis, and attended the Fellowship of The Woodlands Church. Kaylee was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Jeanette Welch and Sheila Webster. She is survived by her beloved parents, Joel Welch and wife Brandy, and Natalie Amendt and husband Corey; grandpa, Scott Amendt; grandfather, Michael Carnine; grandmother, Tabitha York; Grandpa, Dennis Goodman; great grandmother, Lorene Huggins; step sister; Lexy Brandt; step brother, Bo Brandt; uncles, Rocky Welch, Jereme Bryant, and Dendy Feist; aunts, Jessica York, Sarah Amendt, Jenn Bryant, Lexie Feist, Shelly Mackey, and Sheilah Welch. The family will receive friends at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10am-1pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with JW Kirkham officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in San Jacinto County. Pallbearers for the service will be: Andy Strickland, Michael Mathis, Layne Harrison, Frank Prosise, Josh Ward, and Michael Wells. Following the Graveside Service everyone is invited to the Lonesome Dove in Cleveland, Texas for fellowship.

