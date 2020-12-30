Johnny Lamar “Marky” Moss, 72, of Thicket passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Michael E. Debakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston, TX. Marky was born to the late John Moss and Mittie Estelle Whitmire-Moss in Evadale, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Douglas Moss and sister Kathy Blackburn.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Ann Moss; sister Carolyn Jo Love of Votaw; brother Curtis Gene Moss of Saratoga; his children; Lacona Roby and husband Scott of Silsbee, Melinda Michelle “Sister” Rennick and husband Darrell of Kountze, Tevis Lamar “Bud” Moss and wife Cindy of Batson, Shane Moss of Evadale, Cassie del Pino of Evadale; grandchildren Brittany Ann Jumper and husband Luke of Friendswood, Cierra Roby and husband Bryce of Silsbee; Kirt Rennick of Kountze, Shelby Castilaw “Sugarpie” and fiance Kery Thompson of Votaw; Sarah Hughes of Batson, Gracie Hughes of Batson and fiance Travis Gracedel of Lumberton; Jada and Lane Moss of Onalaska; three great-grandchildren; Lily “Lily Bug”, Owen “Owen Man” and Emberlyn “EZ”.



Marky was a devoted husband and father. Marky and Kathy were married on August 2, 1974, and enjoyed sharing their life together. He supported his children and grandchildren in everything they did and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. He had a special relationship with Shelby “Sugarpie”. He was self-employed as a logger until he retired. Marky served his country in the United States Army including a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. Marky lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed trail riding with friends and his oldest granddaughter Brittany Ann. He especially enjoyed the holidays and always danced with his daughter Melinda on Christmas morning. In his retirement, he enjoyed camping and fishing at the lake with Kathy and their friends. One of his favorite things to do was spend time at the hunting lease with his son Bud, who managed the lease with him. Together with his best friend Dwight Rhodes “Brother” and lifelong friend Chris Collins, they had many adventures and made great memories. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 am at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Anthony Rhodes officiating. Interment to follow at Votaw Cemetery.



Honoring Mr. Moss as pallbearers are Tevis Moss, Darrell Rennick, Scott Roby, Dean Love, John Alpers, and Chris Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be Sean Keesee & Chris Murphy. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny Lamar Moss please visit our Tribute Store.

