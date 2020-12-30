Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2020:

Brewer, John Nevil – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chesson, Daniel Glen – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention

Green, Austin Ray – Theft of Property

Moore, John Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Sanchez, Jesus – Burglary of a Building

Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Criminal Trespass

Young, Brandon Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Zbranek, Thomas Edward – Criminal Trespass

Brewer, John Nevil

Chesson, Daniel Glen

Glenn, Annieshea Irene

Green, Austin Ray

Moore, John Robert

Sanchez, Jesus

Wilson, Joshue Demcie

Young, Brandon Eugene

Zbranek, Thomas Edward

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

