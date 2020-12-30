Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2020:
- Brewer, John Nevil – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chesson, Daniel Glen – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Green, Austin Ray – Theft of Property
- Moore, John Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Sanchez, Jesus – Burglary of a Building
- Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Criminal Trespass
- Young, Brandon Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Zbranek, Thomas Edward – Criminal Trespass