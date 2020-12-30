THE YEAR IN REVIEW: A photo essay of 2020’s highs and lows

Click through the photo gallery to see some of the year’s best moments.

Tarkington Fire Chief Paul Gregory holds a mock check representing the amount of money donated to Tarkington Fire Department by the Texas Forest Service. The money – $218,000 – was used to purchase a new fire engine for the department. Pictured with Gregory are Gerald Baker with Texas Forest Service, Nicole Lang with Texas Forest Service, Jack Salyer, Cody Havard, Carlie Vandver and Justin Bridges with the Texas Forest Service. Not pictured is Michael Carter with Texas Forest Service.

Texas Emergency Hospital celebrated the opening of a Luby’s cafe in January 2020.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of trauma kits for its patrol deputies and investigators from the Shane Detwiler Foundation on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Pictured with a mock check representing the amount donated are (front row, left to right) Cyndie Abshire and Cheryl Railsback (Detwiler’s mother); (back row) Capt. Billy Knox, Sheriff Bobby Rader and Patrol Capt. Robert Dunn.

Trigg Automotive in Tarkington (owned by Scott and Eileen Trigg) repaired the vehicle of an 88-year-old Korean War veteran Floyd Kauffman (second from left) through donations from the business and community. Pictured left to right are Tina Files, Kauffman, Eileen Trigg and Scott Trigg.

Representatives of Lone Star Guardians and the cooking teams from an event held on Jan. 18, 2020, in Liberty gather on the steps of the City of Liberty pavilion. Together they raised money for Lone Star Guardians, which donates money to organizations that help abused and neglected children.

Liberty Church members take a group photo after the retirement service for Bob and Frieda White, pastors of the church.



Bob and Frieda White, pastors of Liberty Church in Cleveland, handed over the primary leadership of the church to their daughter, Paige, and her husband, Preston Bostwick, in January 2020.

Former Dayton Councilman Wendell Null and former Dayton Police Capt. John Coleman joke around at the Boots and Bullets event in January.

Attendees of the Boots and Bullets event in January enjoyed good food and company.

Singer-songwriter Shayne Porter performs at the Boots and Bullets fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Dayton Community Center.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson and wife, Amanda, director of the Dayton Community Center, enjoyed a steak dinner at the Boots and Bullets fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Dayton Chamber of Commerce representatives are pictured at the Boots and Bullets fundraiser in January.

Representatives of Texas Emergency Hospital System, led by Patti Foster (seated right), are pictured at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce gala in January.

Cleveland City Councilwoman Jennifer Bergman Harkness and City Secretary Angela Smith dance during the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gala on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Cordelia Kirkham and daughter, Kem Kirkham Arnold, enjoyed a visit during the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership gala on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Austin Bank’s Lowell Little, Tasha Childress and Mike Penry (pictured with lovely wife, Rhonda) are pictured at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce gala in January.

Covenant With Christ was named the Non-Profit of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s gala in January. Representing the organization is Christine Shippey, director. The organization received the highest number of votes to earn the acclaim. Pictured with her are Jim Carson, chief operating officer for the Greater Cleveland of Commerce, and Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office.

Victoria Good, who started her first term as chairman for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce in January, presented outgoing chairman Charlie Rice with a plaque commemorating his service to the Chamber.

Jean Noble McAdams, for whom an award is named with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, is pictured with Bruce Martin of DeMontrond Ford of Cleveland at the Chamber’s annual membership gala on Friday, Jan. 24.

Will Cox Roofing representatives are pictured at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce gala in January.

Vietnam veteran Willie Williams gets some tips on driving his new motorized wheelchair from Paul Morgan, seating specialist/engineer for Wheelchairs for Warriors, while the organization’s co-founder Crystal Laramore looks on.

Cyclists congregate near Liberty City Hall as they wait for the start of the Liberty Freedom Ride on Feb. 15.

Dianne Huddleston (right) is congratulated by Frank Jordan and Bryan Reynolds for being named the Liberty Citizen of the Year at the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce gala on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Earl L. Randolph is the Citizen of the Year for the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. His award was announced at the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce gala on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Instead of saying “cheese,” this group of volunteers said, “We love Kami” as their photo was taken. The volunteers helped clean up the home of fallen Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten and his wife, Kami, on Saturday.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tommy Koen confers with Texas Ranger Brandon Bess outside of the Buster Brown Propane office on FM 1485 in New Caney where a person of interest in a fatal shooting was apprehended.

Famed boxer George Foreman spoke to the Dayton Chamber of Commerce luncheon in February.

Election workers in the Liberty County Courthouse await the arrival of ballots and voting equipment on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Bishop Curtis Guillory walks through and blesses the parishioners and site of the future St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 907 Kirbywood Drive in Cleveland.

Local dignitaries and officials turned out Sunday, March 8, for the groundbreaking of the future home of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located on the grounds of the former Kirbywood Golf Course. Representing the City of Cleveland were EDC Director Robert Reynolds, Councilwoman Marilyn Clay, Councilman Fred Terrell, Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn McWaters and City Manager Kelly McDonald. Bishop Curtis Guillory with the Diocese of Beaumont, Texas, Father Vincent Alexius with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Patrick Casarez with St. Mary’s Catholic Church led the ceremony.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes (left) attends the renaming ceremony for Cleveland Correctional Center on March 6. The facility was named in honor of Oliver J. Bell (right), the former chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.

The family of Oliver J. Bell attended the renaming ceremony of the Cleveland Correctional Center on March 6. The unit is now the Oliver J. Bell Unit in honor of the former chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.

Amanda Williams places signs at the closed entrances to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. The hospital has restricted access to three entrances as it responds to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

Cynthia Salazar wipes down a table at El Burrito with sanitizing wipes as the coronavirus crisis began in March.

Gene McKinzy raises his hands in worship outside of Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church on March 22. With limitations on how many people could be gathered inside the church building because of coronavirus concerns, church members stood outside – a safe distance from each other – and listened to their pastor, Rev. Mike Mahaney, as he preached a sermon about faith over fear.

Owners of CBS Furniture in Cleveland posted the following sign on their building on N. Washington St. Retail businesses across America are already feeling the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused panic and an economic downturn. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he plans to restart the U.S. economy after Easter, April 12. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Good)

Vannee’s Bloomin’ Yard at 201 S. Bonham posted this sign. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Good)

In this photo from March, bottles of homemade hand sanitizer were being prepared for first responders in Liberty County. They were made at the Pct. 1 Road and Bridge Barn by county officials and employees.

Prayers of protection are said over all of Liberty County’s first responders. Representing all first responders at the prayer event in April were three members of Cleveland Fire Department and one Liberty County sheriff’s deputy.

In this file photo from August 2020, ESD No. 7 Commissioners Richard Ewing, Stephanie Johnson, Klint Bush and Mark Neal (left to right) stand in front of Hardin’s newly-remodeled fire station. Not pictured is ESD No. 7 Commissioner Mike Koen.

A renovation project for Hardin’s fire station, ESD No. 7, wrapped up in April.



A drive-through celebration for the 2020 graduates of Tarkington High School was held in May. The students were denied some of the usual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the community found a way to celebrate them safely.

Representatives of the City of Cleveland – Councilwoman Marilyn Clay and Economic Development Director Robert Reynolds – brought lunch to the staff of Emergency Hospital Systems at the COVID-19 testing site set up at The Sanctuary in May. Left to right are Clay, Chief Executive Officer Patti Foster and Chief Operations Officer Michael Adkins with Emergency Hospital Systems, and Reynolds.

Hardin ISD staff cheer on students outside of Hardin High School on May 19 in a reverse parade.

Photos of Hardin High School seniors line the driveway at the school on May 19 for a reverse parade.

Hardin ISD Superintendent Gerald Nixon delivers a bag of hamburger, sausage and steak to a student’s family on May 21. The meat was donated to the district by anonymous donors in the community and came from show animals that were raised by local 4-H and FFA students.

In this aerial image from May, Cottonwood Elementary is a 130,000 square-foot campus for Cleveland ISD. It is under construction on the 1900 block of CR 3549 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision south of Plum Grove.

The hearse carrying the body of a U.S. soldier, Levi Garner, 25, of Dayton, is greeted by supporters as it makes its way to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton on May 28.

Friends and supporters of the family of U.S. soldier Levi Garner turned out on May 28 to hold flags and show respect as the hearse carrying his body made its way into Dayton on Thursday.

One Liberty High School graduate added a fun touch with bubbles as he greeted people in a reverse parade on May 29.

Some well-wishers put a lot of work into decorating their vehicles and floats for a reverse parade on Friday night, May 29, to celebrate Liberty High School’s graduates.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter (second from left) is joined by the principle partners in the construction of a new elementary campus in the Grand San Jacinto community south of Plum Grove. With him (left to right) are Scott Willis, project manager, Bob Bedrich and Brandon Wilson with Pogue Construction and Devin Wilson with Huckabee Architecture.

Pct. 5 Deputy Constable Joseph Williams (center) is sworn in by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown as Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter looks on.

April Gilliand (left) is the incoming city secretary for the City of Liberty. She replaces retiring city secretary Dianne Tidwell, who has held the position for more than 34 years.

City of Cleveland, Cleveland ISD administrators and Sedalco Construction Services representative cut a ribbon to mark the completion of construction for Cottonwood Elementary on Aug. 14.

Vita O’Reilly, who worked as a forensic technician and Crime Stopper deputy coordinator, died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack at her home in August.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett (center) greets Cleveland ISD school board members as they tour Cottonwood Elementary on Aug. 14.

Capt. Ken DeFoor (in vehicle) speaks to Investigators Ann Marie Mitchell and Sean Mitchell near a crime scene where five people were shot – three fatally – on CR 4091 in Dayton on Monday morning.

Tarkington ISD’s board of trustees held a special meeting on Aug. 18 to hear concerns from the community about a mask mandate for all students, teachers, administrators and employees.

Dayton Police Officer Chris Duo, Sgt. Kris Seibert and Officer Joe Myers received Life-Saving Awards at the Aug. 17 Dayton City Council meeting. The award was given to the officers for their efforts in responding to a near-fatal accident on Dec. 25, 2019.

Pharmacist Director Andee Kesner (left) and Yesli Salas are part of the team at the Health Center of Southeast Texas Pharmacy in Cleveland. The pharmacy opened on Sept. 3.

Health Center of Southeast Texas Executive Director Steve Racciatto and Dr. Jasmin Sulaiman, HCSET medical director, (second from left) join the staff of the Cleveland clinic’s new pharmacy for an official grand opening ceremony on Sept. 15. Pictured with them are Senior Technician Yesli Salas, Staff Pharmacist Lori Harrison and Pharmacy Director Andee Kesner.

Kelly McDonald (left) announced her retirement as city manager for Cleveland in September. Bobby Pennington, who was the assistant city manager, was appointed as the interim city manager.

Ann Marie Miller (right), executive director for the Dayton Community Development Corporation, and intern Sarahi Plascencia worked to get athletic apparel donated to the Dayton ISD Cross Country Team.

MobilOil Credit Union employees from the Houston area were on hand for the grand opening of the Dayton branch on Friday, Sept. 25. The event included a car show and prize giveaways.

Meadow Noyer, an Allstate agent in Liberty, speaks to Tish, a smart service representative for MobilOil Credit Union, at the grand opening of the Dayton branch on Friday, Sept. 25.

Public Works employees for the City of Cleveland power-wash the exterior of the building in anticipation of a reopening of the library in October.

The Cannaday family and Dr. Heather Reed wave to first responders as they hold a parade through their Forest Hills neighborhood in Liberty on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Volunteers stack pumpkins on pallets on the lawns of First United Methodist Church of Dayton on Sept. 27. The pumpkin patch opens to the community on Monday.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Dayton ISD Athletic Director Jeff Nations helped with the pumpkin patch set-up on Sept. 27 at First United Methodist Church in Dayton.

People gather at the Vara Faye Daniel Pavilion outside of Liberty City Hall for a prayer walk on Sept. 26. Hundreds of people participated.

Jane Delaney and Rev. Gideon Watson, pastor of Hardin United Methodist Church, helped organize a prayer walk on Sept. 26 in Liberty. The walk was organized after a call for national prayer was made by Rev. Franklin Graham.

A prayer walk with hundreds of people participating travels up Sam Houston Avenue in Liberty en route to the Liberty City Hall and Liberty County Courthouse on Sept. 26.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, trustees Amanda Brooks and Aaron Montesnieto and Board President Chris Woods take their turns at the ceremonial dirt-turning on Sept. 28.

The staff of the Health Center of Southeast Texas stand in front of the Shepherd clinic that was picked as the Business of the Month by the Shepherd Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented during the clinic’s grand reopening and ribbon cuttings with the Shepherd and Coldspring chambers of commerce on Oct. 20.

Hull-Daisetta High School cheerleaders Samantha Miles, Haylie Arceneaux and Ashley Fregia are going as dates to the homecoming dance on Oct. 30 with their friend, Kody Fregia.

A historical marker commemorating the history of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dayton was unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday, Oct. 24, for the unveiling of the historical marker at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dayton.

Pit Master Roger Edwards (left to right), Brookshire Brothers’ Mike Noble & Brian Asaro, Capt. Robert Dunn, Investigator Steven Rasberry, Crystal Guillory, Danny Navarrete, Jr. Pit Master Essencess Arceneaux, Chief Don Neyland, Sheriff Bobby Rader and Big Frank’s pit donor, Melissa Leal, were all on hand for the donation of the Smoking Gun barbecue pit on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Thomas Jarma works on a painting of Jesus Christ at the Oliver J. Bell Unit in Cleveland.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck cuts the ribbon to celebrate the completion of improvements to Daniel Park. The park has new lighting, reconditioned ball fields, new asphalt resurfacing, renovated concession stands and drainage improvements.

Ellen Falterman gives a “thumbs up” on Monday, Oct. 12, at the conclusion of her 2,700-mile rowing adventure that took her from Kansas City, Missouri, to Moss Hill, Texas. Falterman, who now works as a flight instructor in Lafayette, La., is a native of Tarkington, Texas.

County employees at the Liberty County Elections Administration Office were busy Tuesday with the first day of early voting. Pictured is Doc Sikes, one of the employees.

Dayton Police Chief and Deputy City Manager Rob Vine said it was a team effort for all employees of Dayton Police Department to earn the “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” status through the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

A check for $10,000 was donated to Cleveland ISD’s Cottonwood Elementary by Ima Survivor Sanctuary on Oct. 21. The money will be used to help start a parent-teacher organization and to buy STEM materials used to teach math and science. Pictured left to right are Jami Walker, Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, Cleveland ISD’s Maria Silva, Richard Pena and Rebecca Sanford, L.E. Morrow and Lester Morrow, founder of Ima Survivor Sanctuary in Plum Grove.

Volunteers picked up 35 bags of trash from Dayton streets on Oct. 20.

C. Bruce Stratton discusses the Liberty County Hospital District No. 1’s plans to build a new hospital in Liberty that will replace the aging structure currently used by the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center.

The Liberty County Drive for 45 parade in support of U.S. President Donald Trump stretched about three miles as it made its way through Moss Hill, Hardin, Liberty, Dayton and Tarkington.

The Liberty County Drive for 45 parade in support of U.S. President Donald Trump stretched about three miles as it made its way through Moss Hill, Hardin, Liberty, Dayton and Tarkington.

FLNB President Kelly Stretcher chats with Caithlyn McDaniel at the TVE youth livestock auction on Oct. 24. FLNB purchased the young girl’s animal and surprised her by donating it back to her.

Keilee Day of Tarkington was the first up in the TVE youth livestock auction on Oct. 24 with her Grand Champion Market Steer. Keilee is the daughter of Cody and Tara Day of Tarkington.

Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA thanks Gary Lott, president of TVE’s board of directors, at Saturday’s youth livestock auction on Oct. 24.

Graham Goodrum with Mid-County 4-H sold his Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer for $16,000 on Saturday, Oct. 24.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes visits with Dayton businessman Bill Sjolander during the TVE youth livestock auction on Oct. 24 in Liberty.

Dayton Garden Club members (left to right) Samantha Gutierrez, Brittany Miller, Elizabeth Robertson, Vanessa Brewer, Kelsey Fowler, Kelsey Conner, Alisha Dale, Erin Janik, Tara Hanel, Alayna Coleman and Rachel Sackett planted wildflower seeds Monday evening, Nov. 2, at the gateway marker east of Dayton along US 90.

Liberty County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers enjoys looking at the historical documents in her care. A self-professed history buff, Chambers is proud to be spearheading a project to preserve these records for future generations.

Liberty Real Estate Broker Dan Van Deventer addressed Liberty City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 10, regarding an ordinance to electrical service hook-ups.

Liberty City Council members Neal Thornton, David Arnold and Chipper Smith, and Mayor Carl Pickett (left to right) were sworn in during the Nov. 10 meeting by Municipal Court Judge Mike Little (not pictured).

One hundred years ago, women did not have the right to vote in the United States. The Women’s Suffrage movement changed all of that, and on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, which granted women the right to vote. Today, women are seeking public office. In Liberty County, five women ran for elected positions across the county. Of the five, two – Jennifer Bergman Harkness and Tammy Bishop – won their races. Pictured left to right are Michelle Merendino, Farrah Harper, Jennifer Bergman, Tammy Bishop and Terry Bacon. Merendino, Harper and Bacon ran for the judge seat for the Liberty County Court at Law No. 2. Bergman will be the new district attorney and Bishop will be the new Pct. 1 constable.

Korean Veteran Melvin Doucette and his wife of 68 years, Tommie, enjoyed a free luncheon courtesy of the City of Dayton on Nov. 11 in celebration of Veterans Day.

City of Dayton administration and staff, and Dayton Chamber of Commerce staff pitched in to hand out meals at the Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center. The event was changed this year to a drive-thru meal system due to COVID-19. Pictured left to right are Jessica Sims, executive director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Councilman Andy Conner, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, Community Center Director Amanda Wilson and Councilwoman Sherial Lawson.

Tammy Alexander and Jessica Sims prepare bags of food for veterans and their guests at the City of Dayton’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 11 at the Dayton Community Center.

John Coleman is presented with badges and patches that represent his 25 years with Dayton Police Department. Pictured left to right are Capt. Shane Burleigh, Sgt. Kris Seibert, Coleman and Jackie Ennor.

Dayton Police Capt. John Coleman (center) is retiring, which should free him up to spend more time with hobbies. He was presented a book on raising chickens by his friends in the Texas Rangers. Pictured left to right are Ranger Christopher Cash, Ranger Joe Haralson, Coleman, Ranger Brandon Bess and Ranger Ryan Clendennen.

On. Nov. 14, Repair the Breach Ministries administrators and staff hold up some of the food baskets that were given out to families in need on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Rev. Raphael Driver, Cheryl Driver, Charlene Butler, Antoinette Butler and Anita Butler.

Emergency Hospital System, which has two locations in Cleveland, was the principal sponsor for Rock-N-Ride, an annual event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 14. Employees of the hospital also gave up their time to work the registration desk at the event.

And they’re off! Cyclists began the journey into the beautiful forests outside of Cleveland, Texas, for Rock-n-Ride on Nov. 14.

VFW Post 5621 Commander Richard Overbay (left) and former commander Steven Sales (right) came to check on the progress of Barbara Lange’s Tiny House Project for homeless veterans. They are pictured with Lange.

Kingwood Park High School students, under the direction of Missi Taylor, have completed a second tiny house for the Langetree Tiny House Project in Raywood. The project helps homeless veterans by providing affordable and sustainable housing.

Councilman Danny Lee (right) is sworn into another term of office by Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett at the Nov. 17 regular city council meeting.

Councilman James Franklin (right) takes his oath of office from Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett during the Nov. 17, city council meeting. City Manager Bobby Pennington looks on from the council seats.

Dayton City Council gathers for a group photo at the start of a meeting in November.

The James D. Duncan Sr. family and City of Cleveland representatives gathered on Nov. 10 for a street renaming ceremony.

On any given day, Plum Grove Road is congested with traffic. Most of the traffic is the result of the new subdivisions south of Plum Grove. The heavy traffic, combined with flooding rains, have eroded portions of the roadway and made it unsafe. The County has a plan to fix a quarter-mile portion of the road but must first get approval from the City of Plum Grove.

Dayton ISD School Board President Linda Harris and Assistant Superintendent Hector Herrera announce the news about bonuses for staff at a meeting with Stephen F. Austin Elementary employees.

Retired Texas Game Warden Danny Diaz is no stranger to the Trinity River. He was a game warden for Liberty County for more than 25 years. Pictured with him left to right are his wife, Darla, Kenleigh Fregia, Jayleene Castillo, Lisa Hart Fregia and Raegan Fregia. They were part of a major cleanup at the Trinity River Bridge in Moss Hill on Nov. 21.

On hand for the presentation of the $1,000 check from Liberty Pest Control are (left to right) South Liberty County Meals on Wheels board members Mike Allison and Emily Cook, Liberty Pest Control Owner Ricky Vinson, and Board members Cecilia Longoria, Pam Milentz, Lori Williams and Terri Bivins.

Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett announced the parade entries as they arrived in front of the judges’ table in front of city hall in Liberty for Country Christmas.

Lt. Chip Fairchild waves as he passes through town, pulling the police department’s float in the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin led the Country Christmas parade as it made its way into downtown Liberty on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Dancers with Ballet Folklorico of Dayton performed a dance routine to music performed by their mariachi band. Ballet Folklorico De Dayton won “Best Walking” in the parade.

Hardin Mayor Harry Johnson and Lions Club’s Bonita Davis shared the lead vehicle in a pro-law enforcement parade on Dec. 5 in Hardin.

A pro-law enforcement parade on Dec. 5 in Hardin had participation from local fire departments. ESD #7 (Hardin Fire Station) was featured prominently in the parade.

Liberty County Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Hugh Bishop flashes a peace sign as he passes by the people gathered for a pro-law enforcement parade on Dec. 5 in Hardin.

Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh and his sons, Ian and Terry, rode in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Dec. 5 in Dayton while the his wife, Tammy Alexander, helped organize the parade as it left the community center.

When Santa isn’t on his sleigh, he rides a Harley. At least that’s what he was riding in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Dec. 5 in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right) officiated the countdown to light up the City’s Christmas tree on the grounds of the Dayton Community Center on Dec. 5. Assisting her is Councilwoman Sherial Lawson.

Hardin ISD’s new superintendent, Scott Mackey, is pictured with the Hardin ISD board. Pictured left to right are Elaine Tidwell, Dana Holst, Vice President James Campbell, Angie Amyx, Mackey, President Cody Parrish and Charles Bolds. Not pictured is Secretary Jerry Ursprung.

New ESD #2 Commissioner George Tulley takes his oath of office from Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (left) following the Dec. 8 commissioners court meeting. Tulley was joined by ESD #2 commissioners Clayton Nugent, Johnny Slack and Sonny DeBarge. Not pictured is ESD #2 Commissioner Peter Broussard. Tulley, who has worked in the insurance industry for many years, will finish the unexpired term of the late Lynn Wells. ESD #2 serves the Daisetta community.

Jeff Austin III, the vice chair of Austin Bank, explains that the $2,500 check given to Salvation Army on Dec. 9 is part of Austin Bank’s commitment to the Cleveland community. Pictured left to right are Preston Bostwick and Frieda White with Salvation Army, and Tasha Childress and Jeff Austin III.

Riders with Houston-based Keepers of the Second arrive at the Livingston, Texas, home of Spencer Harlow, who lost his wife just days after she gave birth to the couple’s tenth child.

The Harlow family greet members of the Keepers of the Second motorcycle club on Saturday at their home in Livingston.

J.D. and Lechelle Davis helped 4-year-old Sophia as she looked for her Christmas items for Shop With a Cop on Dec. 11 at the Cleveland Walmart store.

Incoming Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, who currently works for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, shopped alongside Isaac, 8, and Cameron, 11, at this year’s Shop With a Cop at the Cleveland Walmart on Dec. 11.

David Milam and Cassie Milam (right) on behalf of Liberty County Bikes for Christmas present gift cards totaling $1,000 to Shianne Ott (center). The money will be used to help the Shepherd mom rebuild after fire destroyed the home she shared with her two children.

Donhal Clark and Laderrington Baldwin were recognized Monday night by the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees, Northside Elementary Principal Pete Armstrong and Superintendent Chris Trotter for rendering aid to a student who was injured.

KSHN’s Ross Norwood (left) and Tiffany York (right) enjoy a lighthearted moment with KSHN owner Bill Buchanan on the final day of the radio station’s history as KHSN receptionist Debbie Polasek looks on. In July 2019, the FM station was sold to KSBJ but they remained an online station. However, York’s health concerns led to the decision to shut down all operations on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The cast of Hardin High School’s performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” gathered for a quick photo with their teacher, Kaci Rhine, and advisor, Deborah Pickett, after their show on Wednesday. Pictured left to right are (front row) Kaci Rhine, Mary Bergin (kneeling), Elese Spurlock, Harrison Jensen-Kelly, Natalie Parrish, Brooks McKelroy, Jaden West, Tristan Strickhausen, Summer Ewing, Nolen Thompson, Bailey McQueary and Deborah Pickett; (back row) Alexia McCulloch, Candalario Bolanos, Rory Perez, Landen Smith, Kaleb Matherne, Emily Anthony and Harley Spivey. (Photo courtesy of Hollie Strickhausen)

Splendora Police Department, led by Police Chief Wally Wieghat, held its Blue Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 18. Two hundred families in need were helped with Christmas presents for their children and a holiday food basket. Left to right are Officers H. Mestizo and R. Culberth Jr., Cpl. R. Hardin, Chief Wally Wieghat, Lt. Troy Teller and K-9 Officer D. Santiago.

Share Your Christmas provided gifts to 370 children in the Cleveland area this year. Share Your Christmas, in its 29th year, was founded by Dinah Cochran.

Liberty Police Department delivered care packages to residents in need on Monday for its annual Blue Santa event. The packages, which included canned and non-perishable food items, a small turkey breast, puzzle books and a blanket, will help the residents get through through the holidays.

The Havener and Smith family look through the items packed into their care packages. Liberty Police Det. Elaine Taylor holds cookies that she brought for the family.

Heaven’s Army Founder LaNora Purvis (center) stands on the bridge that she believes is the key piece in the purchase of a property in Tarkington for her women’s shelter. Standing alongside her is Stephania Ward, one of the successful graduates of the Heaven’s Army program, and Jesse Arnold of Whitehouse, Texas, who will be laser-engraving the planks on the bridge with the names of sponsors.

Customers at Ranch Hand Café find the Christmas village a delight as they look at all the separate pieces in the collection. Pictured is Kyle Lott, grandson of Bluebonnet News Editor Vanesa Brashier.

Liberty County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Daniel, who also teaches the Liberty High School Construction Tech classes, had students build a security case for the elections tabulation machine. Pictured with Daniel is Klint Bush (right), the election administrator for the county.

Henry Davis, 24, of New Orleans, is led into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7 by Capt. Billy Knox, Investigators Lucy Castro, Mark Ellington and Steve Rasberry, and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. Davis is a suspect in the Oct. 4 shooting death of Markie McGinnis, 29, of Spring. She was killed in Raywood.

Law enforcement officers collect evidence from a scene on SH 90 between Liberty and Dayton. A body was found in the tall grass in the Liberty Bell Ranch in October.

The body of a Splendora woman killed in 1980 was exhumed in June at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Investigators are looking into the possibility that she was murdered. The exhumation was handled by Neal Funeral Home under the supervision of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A Liberty County sheriff’s patrol unit sits underneath an open window at a home on CR 3557 in the Montibello Subdivision south of Plum Grove. Police made entry through the window and found Aiden Walker dead inside the home.

In this file photo from May, Texas National Guard members were positioned inside the Liberty Fire Station where they assisted with COVID-19 test collection.

Staff members of HCA Houston in Cleveland stand behind a “Hometown Heroes” sign that was delivered to them by Sign Gypsies of Cleveland and Tarkington. The company, owned by Kehle Lewis and Kem Arnold, wanted to show appreciation for all they are doing to help combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

