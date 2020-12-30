For the Love of Food: Casa Don Boni offers classic Tex Mex

By Keri Elliott, columnist

Nearly 20 years ago, my parents took me to a new restaurant in Liberty. My parents, being foodies as well, fell in love with the atmosphere and the staff.

Bluebonnet News welcomes food columnist Keri Elliott, who will be sharing her favorite recipes, restaurants and tips in her twice-monthly column called “For the Love of Food.”

On any given Friday, I could be found in the back room dancing to Selena with my friend Jessica, who became more like a sister. The food and ambiance have always been amazing but the staff has always made me feel at home.

Casa Don Boni offers an array of Tex Mex cuisine with a touch of traditional Mexican influences that keep you coming back for more. Chayo is the head woman of the house. She won the battle with breast cancer and would always be there to give it her all.

Even after treatments, she was there ensuring everything was up to her and Juan’s standards. Their kids know there is no slacking and the job must be done. I don’t mean just their biological children, but the staff who became like family after working their for years.

When I am wanting to eat fairly low carb, I stick with a Boni Guacamole. It is a fresh avocado chopped with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and lime. To make it hearty and stick to your bones, I like to add fajita chicken or beef to the top. I have two favorite breakfasts. A quick grab-and-go is the Super Breakfast Taco with egg, bean, potato, cheese and bacon. Abel with Casa Don Boni once told me “the secret [was] in the beans.” My second favorite is Chilaquiles. To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure what is in it other than some sort of smothered tortillas. It’s so delicious and filling.

I can often eat a very late lunch after that great breakfast. Most recently they have opened a food truck on Wednesday through Saturday evenings offering a huge quesadilla and the best Birria tacos I have ever tasted.

My pictures are sparse for this adventure; however, my love for this family and restaurant runs deep. It’s a true Liberty classic.

I hope to see them around in 20 more years. Mi amor, mi familia!

Find them at 906 Main St. Liberty, Texas, 77575. Tell them Keri sent ya!

