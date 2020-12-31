Alice Jo Braxton “Walker,” 83, joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on December 18, 2020, with her family by her side at her home in Friendswood, Texas. Alice was born to George Cook and Ruby Maye Bloomfield on August 6, 1937, in Hull, Texas. She had three brothers: George Elwyn, Byron, and Tom.

Her childhood was filled with memories of picnics in the country, caring for her youngest brother Tom who lovingly called Alice “little momma,” and days spent with her father, George, at the service station that he owned in Hull, Texas. On June 15, 1949, at age 12, she trusted Christ as Savior and gave her life to God, and committed to walking a Christian life with Christ.

Alice married her high school sweetheart, Charles Hutchins, in 1955, and they raised three children: Cheryl, Patrick, and Alan. Alice was extremely generous and invested heavily in her family and friends. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was present in her family’s life-supporting her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in any endeavor they took on. She was known by her grandchildren as Honey and Mimi, the two loving names they gave her, and she lived them out well. She was also much loved by her niece and nephews, who lovingly called her Aunt Jo.

Alice was witty, fun-loving, courageous, and thoughtful through the entirety of her years. She was PTA president at school, Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout assistant, baseball team mom, and she even drove a motorhome to swim meets as the swim team mom. She loved oil painting, crafting, stamping, and especially sewing. Her skill as a seamstress ranged from wedding gowns to baby christening gowns to quilts and many a dress. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember playing games, having tea parties, and learning to sew and do arts and crafts.

Alice is preceded in death by her mother Ruby Maye, father George, and brothers George Elwyn and Byron. She is survived by her youngest brother Tom Cook and wife Linda; her three children: Cheryl Hutchins Nyquist and husband Paul, Patrick Hutchins, and Alan Hutchins and wife Jan; seven grandchildren: Natalie Nyquist Wilkinson and husband Clayton, Taylor Nyquist and wife Jenny, Carson Nyquist and wife Maggie, Sawyer Nyquist and wife Karen, Erin Hutchins, Emily Hutchins Hendrix and husband Aaron, Elissa Hutchins Wolfe and husband Brett; and ten great-grandchildren: Ethan, Cami, Cora, Millie, Wes, Haddon, Owen, Elias, Daisy, and Caleb.

In her life story entitled “A Little Country Girl” published when she was 80, Alice concluded with, “I love my Lord and am so thankful for the years that He has given me.” And even in her last weeks, her generous nature was continually evident as she gave memorable items and possessions to loved ones and friends. Always a “giver.” We love you, Mom, Aunt Jo, Honey, Mimi. Rest in the Lord’s presence now.

The family wishes to thank Magnolia Hospice care team and Synergy Home Care for their sincere and tender assistance they gave to our mom in her last days.

A private celebration of life will be held in Alice’s honor on Saturday, December 26, 2020, with her family gathering to share memories of her wonderful life. A graveside service of remembrance will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas with Pastor Carlton Bailey officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Joe Braxton please visit our Tribute Store.

