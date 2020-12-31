Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2020:

Cain, Andrew Michael – Driving While Intoxicated

Duke, Jaycee Evelyn – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hayes, Charles Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-False Statement to Police

Tanner, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Continuous Violence Against the Family, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Criminal Mischief

Note: The mugshot for Brittany Ann Tanner is not available as of noon, Dec. 31, 2020.

Cain, Andrew Michael

Fertig, Brandon Kyle

Hayes, Charles Wayne

Wright, Kameron Juwan

