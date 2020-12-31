Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2020:
- Cain, Andrew Michael – Driving While Intoxicated
- Duke, Jaycee Evelyn – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Hayes, Charles Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-False Statement to Police
- Tanner, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Wright, Kameron Juwan – Continuous Violence Against the Family, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Criminal Mischief
Note: The mugshot for Brittany Ann Tanner is not available as of noon, Dec. 31, 2020.