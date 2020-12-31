Dollar Tree store in Liberty set to open in April

A new 10,000 square-foot Dollar Tree store is coming to Liberty. The store is being built at 2914 N. Main Street near Walmart and is scheduled to open in April 2021.

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer great value and a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less. Customers discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal décor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.

The site for the new Dollar Tree store in Liberty is next to Buddy’s Home Furnishings and faces N. Main Street.

A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location closer to the opening date.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Liberty community,” stated Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.

Dollar Tree opened a second store for Liberty County in Cleveland last August at 1707 E. Houston St., in the same parking lot as Palais Royal and Tractor Supply, across from Cleveland High School.

Construction is also underway in Liberty on a new shopping center next to the AT&T store, which faces the bypass and Main Street. City representatives say that location is a new strip center with businesses still to be determined.

