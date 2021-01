Kimberly Ann Fenner, 56, of Dayton passed away on December 29, 2020 at home in Dayton. Kim was born March 20, 1964 in Liberty, Texas to parents, James Edward Rains and Veda Glynn Keck Rains.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Linney Cemetery with Rev. Mike Blackburn officiating. Arrangements are under the directions of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Serving as pallbearers, Logan Bederka, Jared Goss, Brandon Henscey, Jacob Bederka, Dean Griffitts, and Derek Fenner.

Kim had been a resident of Dayton for most of her life and had also lived in Galveston. She enjoyed helping others, whatever the need might be. She also collected coins. Kim loved tending to her flowers and plants. She also enjoyed watching the birds.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Jacob Bederka and wife Emily and Derek Fenner and wife Tiffanie; grandchildren, Zoi Hayward, Hanna Brown, Logan Bederka, Addysen Bederka and Landen Fenner; brothers, Dean Griffitts and Jed Keck; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

